Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $492.18 and last traded at $496.22. 193,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,080,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.29.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.