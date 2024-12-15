Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 157,464 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,464 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.24% of WNS worth $56,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.