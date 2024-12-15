Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 89,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 53,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Further Reading

