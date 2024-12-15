Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE MAL opened at C$10.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.39. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of C$7.28 and a 12-month high of C$11.05.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

