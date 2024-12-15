Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 76.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after purchasing an additional 847,542 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $18,120,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after buying an additional 627,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,106,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

