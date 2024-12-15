MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $233.73 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

