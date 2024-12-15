Methanex Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Methanex Price Performance
Shares of Methanex stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Methanex has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
