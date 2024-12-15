MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MIN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

