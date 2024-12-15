Mizuho Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $775.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.95.

NYSE HUBS opened at $721.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.70. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,673.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 88.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

