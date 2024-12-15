MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $35.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

