MML Investors Services LLC Buys 3,775 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

