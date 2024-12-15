MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,796,000 after purchasing an additional 162,152 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 9,639,675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 279.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after buying an additional 149,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 945.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,489,000 after buying an additional 969,475 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

AGNC opened at $9.58 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

