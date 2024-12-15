MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 990 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

