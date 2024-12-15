MML Investors Services LLC Sells 21,798 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,798 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.