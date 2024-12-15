Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 52,981,489 shares trading hands.

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £27.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.