Nathan Rotstein Buys 160,000 Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL) Stock

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Rotstein bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.00.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of CVE GEL opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. Graphano Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

