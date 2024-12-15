National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 481.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158,171 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $273.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.21 and its 200 day moving average is $263.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.95 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

