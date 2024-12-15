National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $734,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZETA stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

