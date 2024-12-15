National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 2,924 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.31 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

