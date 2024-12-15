NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 990,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 134.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. 1,734,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,380. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

