Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,455,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 27,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.7 days.
Nel ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NLLSF stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.87.
Nel ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nel ASA
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.