Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,455,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 27,805,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.7 days.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NLLSF stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

