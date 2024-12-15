Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,303. This trade represents a 41.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $686,361. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.34.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

