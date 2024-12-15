NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.86. Approximately 689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

NEXT Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

NEXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4331 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

