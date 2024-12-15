NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.81 and last traded at C$8.91. 18,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.51.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.
