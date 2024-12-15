NikolAI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.21 Million (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. NikolAI has a market cap of $14.21 million and $362,722.25 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NikolAI has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NikolAI token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,078.25 or 0.99483557 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,680.06 or 0.99095481 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Token Profile

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.01529317 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $385,392.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

