Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,100 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $44.88 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

