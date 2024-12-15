Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 61,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 76,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 146,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 122,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

AHH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,391.65. This trade represents a 16.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,238 shares of company stock worth $1,097,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

