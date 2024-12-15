Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $565.00 to $505.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.27.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $506.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,255 shares of company stock worth $666,461 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

