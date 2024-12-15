Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys Shares of 23,404 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Celsius by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

