Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $415,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

