Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Purchases Shares of 2,392 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $72,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $425.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average of $381.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.58 and a 1-year high of $439.68.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.45.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

