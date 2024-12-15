Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ORN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORN remained flat at $8.16 on Friday. 230,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $317.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.