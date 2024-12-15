Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 717,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 343,368 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 200,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORN remained flat at $8.16 on Friday. 230,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $317.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

