Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orora Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORRAF remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Friday. Orora has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

