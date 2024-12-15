Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO opened at $22.90 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

