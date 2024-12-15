Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCO opened at $22.90 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.