Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCP stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

