Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,919,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.24 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
