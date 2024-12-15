Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,919,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.24 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.61%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.