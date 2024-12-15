Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 435.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,039 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.69% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

