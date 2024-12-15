Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.40) and last traded at GBX 581 ($7.33). 361,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 188,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.32).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 577.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 595.85. The company has a market capitalization of £526.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

