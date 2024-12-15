Parcl Hits One Day Volume of $66.75 Million (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Parcl has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Parcl token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $117.50 million and $66.75 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,139,573 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,139,573 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.510622 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $64,690,374.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

