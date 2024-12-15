Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 350 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Corning by 52.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

