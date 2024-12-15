Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,037. Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

About Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF

The Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (STBF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of short-term bonds, tilting towards investment-grade credit. The fund utilizes a value-oriented strategy, seeking total return from income and capital preservation.

