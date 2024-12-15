PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 27.7% in November

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHK remained flat at $5.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 530,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,901. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

