PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in November

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the November 15th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.1 days.

PointsBet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBTHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get PointsBet alerts:

PointsBet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.