Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Prada Price Performance

Prada stock remained flat at $7.74 during trading hours on Friday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471. Prada has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

