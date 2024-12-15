Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 67.9% in November

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 45,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,049. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

