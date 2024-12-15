Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 67.9% in November

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ SQFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 45,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,049. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
