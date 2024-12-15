Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Head-To-Head Review

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comerica and Princeton National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $5.25 billion 1.67 $881.00 million $4.00 16.65 Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

This table compares Comerica and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 11.17% 12.54% 0.94% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Comerica and Princeton National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 2 12 9 0 2.30 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $67.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Summary

Comerica beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising financial planning, trust and fiduciary services, investment management and advisory, brokerage, private banking, and business transition planning services for affluents, high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and executives, and institutional clients. The Finance segment comprises securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, the United States; and Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

