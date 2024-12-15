PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.07.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

