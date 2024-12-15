PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 52.0% in November

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.07.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
