Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,236,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000.
Baidu Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $90.82 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
