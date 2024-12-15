Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,562,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

NYSE:DKS opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.06 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

