Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,723,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.21 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.